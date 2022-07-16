Watch the Launch Trailer for PowerWash Simulator

What would you do if there’s a volcano about to explode in the area where you live in? Surely such a threat cannot be treated lightly, even until the eruption itself.

That’s where the PowerWash Simulator comes into the scene. We’re talking about a simulator that “teaches” you what to do in case of a volcano threat. If your house or car is covered by ashes spilled by the volcano, it means that you have to act in the right way and fast!

Play PowerWash Simulator on Xbox, Windows, or Game Pass

PowerWash Simulator is already available, and it’s not complicated at all to get your hands on it, either. You can play the simulator via Xbox consoles, Windows PC, or the Game Pass streaming service.

You’ll get to clean up cars, gardens, even firefighter trucks, playgrounds, houses, helicopters, and more.

Here’s a relevant description of the game via Steam:

“Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish. “

You can get PowerWash Simulator from Steam for 24.99 euros. Surprisingly enough, the hardware requirements aren’t too low. You’ll need at least a rig that’s equipped with a processor such as Intel i5-760 (4*2800) / AMD Phenom II, or something better, 4GB of RAM, and a graphics card such as GeForce GTX 760 / AMD R7-260X, or something better. It’s surprising that the game accepts even Windows 8, while most games nowadays demand at least Windows 10.

Another surprise is in the storage area, as PowerWash Simulator will work even if you have only 6GB of available space.