Sports Story Becomes Available for Nintendo Switch

The fans of the Sports Story game have waited so long to see the title running on Nintendo Switch consoles, and now, it’s finally happening! The devs from Sidebar Games brought the big news that Sports Story has become available for the famous handheld console, according to Gematsu.

Surely not everybody knows the drill when it comes to Sports Story, as it happens in the case of any other game out there! We’re talking about an unusual sports role-playing game that combines various sports and sporting activities into one cohesive narrative. You will encounter a wide range of characters, some of whom will become allies and others enemies, as you embark on an exciting sporting journey. Sports Story is not just about sports; it is a thrilling adventure that encompasses all aspects of sports.

Get Sports Story via Nintendo eShop for $14.99

The Sports Story game is currently up for grabs through Nintendo eShop for anybody who wants to spend $14.99 and doesn’t know how!

