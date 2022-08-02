Spotify Users Will Have to Pay for the ‘Play’ and ‘Shuffle’ Buttons

Spotify, the music streaming service that’s available for multiple platforms, is once again going through some noticeable changes. The developers are bringing some fixes for old issues, but they come at a price, literally speaking! Users will be the ones who will pay that price, of course.

It will be arguably easier for Premium users to play their favorite music in the way they like. Spotify is introducing individual buttons for Play and Shuffle, as the company behind the music streaming service announced.

The Shuffle mode will obviously grant you the possibility of listening to your favorite music in an unexpected way – you can’t guess what track comes next from your bulky playlist. If you prefer the more classical approach, such as listening to your favorite music in order, the ‘Play’ function will also be there.

Therefore, the combined button that was previously available will now be gone. The coming weeks will bring the new update for Android and iOS users, so it’s best to remain patient.

The official announcement was pretty clear:

“Music—and how you listen to it—should be yours to control. So from the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you’re obsessed with. So to make that choice even clearer and simpler, we’re improving the listener experience and separating the Shuffle and Play Buttons for Spotify Premium users.”

Except for its availability for Android and iOS, Spotify also works for macOS and Windows computers. In other words, you can enjoy your favorite music anywhere with Spotify, whether you’re doing your work at home or you’re on the road while using your headphones.

If for some reason, you’re not satisfied with what Spotify has to offer, you must know that there are plenty of alternatives out there: Apple Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and more.