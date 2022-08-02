Fortnite Players Can Get the New Wolverine Skin

Those who like to embark on the famous battle royale known as Fortnite have a new reason to continue likewise. The guys from the development company Epic Games have added the new Wolverine skin for the Fortnite players to enjoy.

The Wolverine skin is part of the August Crew Pack, and it’s available for Fortnite Crew members. The update seems only the beginning of the massive amount of new content the game will be getting in the near future. The long-debated Dragon Ball crossover is approaching fast, and we can’t wait to see it running!

As for the Wolverine skin in Fortnite, there’s no use having any doubts. The news was provided by the game’s official Twitter page.

If you’re smart, you don’t want him for an enemy 👑 Fortnite Crew members, grab the August Crew Pack including the Wolverine Zero Outfit available now! pic.twitter.com/RPtob9jIg9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2022

To become a member of the Fortnite Crew, you’ll need to purchase a monthly subscription of $11.99.

If you’re already a member, Epic Games has some good news for you:

“MEMBER OF THE FORTNITE CREW? CONGRATS, YOU HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE CURRENT SEASONS’ BATTLE PASS, AND YOU’LL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE FUTURE BATTLE PASSES WITH YOUR SUBSCRIPTION. UNLOCK 100 AWESOME BATTLE PASS REWARDS JUST BY PLAYING FORTNITE.”

The new 21.30 update that landed in Fortnite about two weeks ago also brought an impressive set of new stuff to the popular battle royale game. The players were able to benefit from an important Summer Event, new skins, and so on.

Chapter 3 Season 3 recently became available in Fortnite, and as was expected, new exciting gameplay elements were added.

Did you miss Star Wars elements, such as the iconic lightsaber? How about Darth Vader’s mysterious and powerful moves? If your answer is ‘yes’ to either one of those questions, it’s great to know that the Chapter 3 Season 3 update has it covered for you!

Fortnite can be played on numerous platforms, such as consoles, mobile devices, cloud gaming, and PC.