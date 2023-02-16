‘Stray Blade’ is Coming Soon to PC and Modern Consoles

Stray Blade is an action-packed adventure that immerses you in the shoes of a daring Adventurer as you journey through the mystical Valley of Acrea, accompanied by none other than your trusty Xhinnon wolf, Boji. You’ll be tasked with uncovering the forgotten secrets of this ancient land and wielding the unique and powerful Acrean Metals to bring harmony back to a world plagued by endless conflict.

As you traverse through the enchanting landscapes of the valley, you’ll engage in intense combat, fend off challenging foes, and overcome various obstacles that will test your skills to the limit. With the guidance of Boji, who brings an added level of loyalty and companionship to your journey, you’ll uncover the truth behind the valley’s turbulent history and discover the source of the never-ending wars that have torn the land apart.

‘Stray Blade’ is launching on April 20

There’s a new teaser video available for the game, and it reveals that the title will become available for PC and consoles on April 20.

Feel free to check it out below, and you can also learn a thing or two about the gameplay:

Hold on to your controller folks, because Stray Blade is coming in hot to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam! That’s right, this action-packed adventure is set to take over your gaming screens on all the major platforms, so get ready to dive into the mystical world of Acrea with your trusty companion Boji, the Xhinnon wolf.

Whether you’re team PlayStation, team Xbox, or team Steam, you can rest assured that Stray Blade has got you covered. You’ll be able to explore the valley, uncover the secrets of the Acrean Metals, and engage in epic battles with the push of a button. And let’s not forget, you’ll get to do it all while enjoying the sweet, sweet graphics of the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

But don’t get too excited just yet, folks. We’re not talking about your grandma’s gaming experience here. This game is so action-packed, it’ll make you feel like you’ve gone through a couple rounds of boxing with Mike Tyson.