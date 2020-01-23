Telegram 5.14.0 Update – New Polls and Messaging Features!

Telegram is a popular app that has made its name in the Android community by providing users with a high level of privacy. You can be sure that all your conversations and the files you share on Telegram can’t be intercepted by any third-parties. Another important feature that has helped grow Telegram’s fanbase is the constant stream of updates that the app benefits from. Telegram is updated on a regular basis with improvements and in fact, a new update has started rolling out earlier this morning.

Telegram 5.14.0 Update

If you enjoy using Telegram in order to communicate with your friends and family members, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data throughout the day. The reason behind this is that the latest update which sports the 5.14.0 version number is rolling out via the app’s official over the air channels.

On the other hand, eager Telegram fans who don’t like having to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can also manually download and install it on their smartphones. This can be done by downloading the update in the form of APK. This is a special update format that is compatible only with Android-powered devices.

New Features

Now that we have checked out what Telegram fans need to do in order to download the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the new features that the update brings.