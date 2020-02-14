Telegram 5.15.0 Update – New Profiles, Fast Media Viewer and People Nearby 2.0

Telegram is renowned in the Android and iOS communities for providing users with the safest and most private means of conversation. You can be sure that all your data is encrypted when using Telegram to chat with your friends and also that the files that you are sharing via Telegram cannot be intercepted by any third-parties.

While the high level of security that Telegram offers is amazing, this is not the only thing that makes the app stand out. The best thing about using Telegram is the fact that the developers of the app are constantly introducing new features and software tweaks.

Telegram 5.15.0 Update

If you are a fan of Telegram, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update which sports the 5.15.0 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. The update is a high-priority download and we are advising all Telegram fans to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi in order to access it as soon as possible.

We also want to mention that there is an alternative way to download the new update. Telegram fans who don’t want to wait for the update arrive via OTA channels should be pleased to know that the latest 5.15.0 release can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

New Features and Other Improvements

Now that we have presented what are the best ways to download the new Telegram update, let’s go ahead and check out what are all the “goodies” that the update introduces.

New Profiles, Fast Media Viewer and People Nearby 2.0;

Access shared media directly from the redesigned profile pages;

Pull down to enlarge profile pictures;

Flip through photos by tapping on their left or right edge;

Tap on your chat partner’s profile picture to immediately expand it;

Make your profile visible to others in your area from ‘Contacts’ > ‘Add People Nearby’ and make new friends.

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app offers, as listed in the official Google Play Store description.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 200 million active users in four years.

FAST: Telegram X is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram X cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram X, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram X is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram X has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram X is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram X is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.