Telegram 8.9.0 APK Brings Improvements

WhatsApp might be the best instant-messaging app out there, but you know what they say that you simply cannot please everyone regardless of how good you are. That’s just how people are, and we must all keep in mind that there are plenty of alternatives to WhatsApp out there. One of them is Telegram.

In case you’re not satisfied with what Telegram has to offer, either, perhaps the newly-released 8.9.0 update will make you change your mind!

Download Telegram 8.9.0 APK via APKMirror

You already have the possibility to grab the new Telegram 8.9.0 APK from APKMirror, the place where you can find tons of updates for the apps and games that you love!

Here’s what the new Telegram update brings new:

Faster download speed

The possibility of sending files that are up to 4GB in size

Converting voice messages to texts

Stickers equipped with full-screen animations

More advanced chat management

More reactions

More than 100 fixes and optimizations

You should also head over to Settings -> Telegram Premium as soon as you install the new update! Who knows what you might discover!

The update comes in two download options, and you should surely check them both out to see for sure which one suits you best! There’s a simple APK file and a bundle, and they were both built on a universal architecture. Your phone needs to have at least Android 6 installed in order to qualify for compatibility with Telegram 8.9.0.

Here’s how Apple’s App Store describes the Telegram app:

“FAST: TELEGRAM IS THE FASTEST MESSAGING APP ON THE MARKET, CONNECTING PEOPLE VIA A UNIQUE, DISTRIBUTED NETWORK OF DATA CENTERS AROUND THE GLOBE. SYNCED: YOU CAN ACCESS YOUR MESSAGES FROM ALL YOUR PHONES, TABLETS AND COMPUTERS AT ONCE. TELEGRAM APPS ARE STANDALONE, SO YOU DON’T NEED TO KEEP YOUR PHONE CONNECTED. START TYPING ON ONE DEVICE AND FINISH THE MESSAGE FROM ANOTHER. NEVER LOSE YOUR DATA AGAIN.”

Are you already excited by what the new Telegram update has to offer?