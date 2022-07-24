Telegram Beta 8.9.0 APK is Up for Download

Telegram is still seen even today as one of the best alternatives to WhatsApp, and for good reasons. The former software has a simple interface, it can sync your stuff across all devices, it provides encryption for chats, and a lot more.

Telegram Beta 8.9.0 APK is now up for grabs via APKMirror, and it’s pretty much everyone’s guess how the change log sounds. There is no info available in this aspect, so we can just expect a series of bug fixes and small performance improvements.

The update comes in the form of three download options, and you are free to choose the one that suits your needs the most. All three variants come in the form of simple APK files that were built on a universal architecture. Android 4.1 or 4.2 are enough to install the updates or anything above those versions of Google’s OS for mobile devices.

Here’s a part of Telegram’s description that appears on Apple’s App Store:

“FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe. SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your phones, tablets and computers at once. Telegram apps are standalone, so you don’t need to keep your phone connected. Start typing on one device and finish the message from another. Never lose your data again.”

Last but not least, you must keep in mind, if you haven’t known already, that Telegram is an app that’s completely free to use. This is another similarity with WhatsApp.

The Beta 8.9.0 update for Telegram has already been downloaded hundreds of times via APKMirror. The first APK file that appears in the small roster leads the way with 618 downloads, which means that you can consider installing it for yourself.