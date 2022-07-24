Snapchat 11.90.0.28 Beta APK Brings Improvements and Fixes

Snapchat once again seems to reach new heights. The app is receiving the 11.90.0.28 Beta update, and you are already free to grab it in the form of a simple APK file or APK bundle via APKMirror!

Snapchat 11.90.0.28 Beta APK is worth downloading and installing because it brings a series of bug fixes and improvements to the instant messaging app that focuses mostly on taking photos and recording videos to share with friends and family.

For both download options available, your phone needs to run on at least the Android 5 version of Google’s mobile operating system. Both variants of Snapchat’s update can come in handy, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to take a look at the FAQ section of APKMirror before you make your decision and proceed with the download and installation of either one of the files.

Last month, we even found information about an upcoming subscription service that Snapchat was working on.

Here's how the #Snapchat+ badge will appear in the profile 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/S5zrjZmVWH — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

Here’s what Snap spokesperson Liz Markman said for The Verge at that time:

“WE’RE DOING EARLY INTERNAL TESTING OF SNAPCHAT PLUS, A NEW SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE FOR SNAPCHATTERS. WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TO SHARE EXCLUSIVE, EXPERIMENTAL, AND PRE-RELEASE FEATURES WITH OUR SUBSCRIBERS, AND LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW WE CAN BEST SERVE OUR COMMUNITY.”

Once you give Snapchat a try, if you haven’t done so already, the app will open directly to the phone’s camera. The possibility of taking a photo or recording a short video becomes available immediately. There are numerous ways to express yourself while using Snapchat: Lenses, Bitmoji, Filters, and even more.

Snapchat has already been downloaded over one billion times from the Google Play Store, so there’s no use thinking even for a second that you’ll get bored while using the app! Plenty of other folks are already using it and waiting for you to do the same!