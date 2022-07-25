Xiaomi Is Expected To Move Smartphones From MIUI 13 Directly To MIUI 14

New information suggests that Xiaomi could decide against releasing MIUI 13.5 after all. Instead, it is currently anticipated that the firm would immediately upgrade handsets running MIUI 13 to MIUI 14. Xiaomi is preparing to update over 125 different devices, with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro series being among the first to get internal MIUI 14 releases. This lays the framework for Xiaomi to upgrade a larger number of devices in the future. However, a large number of user favorites, such as the Redmi K20 and the Mi 9 series, will be unable to be updated to MIUI 13.

Eligible devices

Following the release of MIUI 13, the next major version of the MIUI user interface will be MIUI 14. Have you given any thought to the devices that are eligible for MIUI 14 and those that are not? This update will be sent out to all devices that are running the Android 12 operating system. However, we have some unpleasant news for anyone who uses smartphones and whose phones have been upgraded to the most recent version of Android 11. Xiaomi has decided not to roll out the MIUI 14 update for these devices. The business has made the decision to stop providing support for products that are running Android 11 and will instead concentrate on more recent products going forward. The new features of the MIUI 14 user interface will not be available for use on any devices that are running Android 11.

New features

Everyone anticipates a new design language to be included with the MIUI 14 release. For many years, MIUI’s version updates have followed the pattern of “one version optimization, one version redesign.” Following the introduction of the MIUI 12 version, further optimization versions, MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 13, were made available. The moment has come to reshuffle the deck, as MIUI 14 will be released very soon with a fresh design language.

Release date

It is anticipated that MIUI 14 would be shown with Xiaomi 13 in the months of November and December of this year. It turns out that we will witness the new MIUI 14 interface four months after the Xiaomi 13 series is released, given that the Xiaomi 13 series will be unveiled in November.