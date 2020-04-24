Telegram Celebrates 400 Million Users Milestone with Redesign Update

Even though there are many chatting apps that you can install on your smartphone, Telegram manages to stand out by providing users with a high-level security system. All your conversations are fully encrypted and you never have to worry that some third-party might intercept your messages.

To make things even better, Telegram is updated on a regular basis with improvements that are taking the user experience to the next level.

Telegram’s developers have announced that the chatting app has reached a new milestone. There are more than 400 million people using Telegram on a daily basis and the developers have decided to celebrate the milestone by releasing a new update.

Telegram 6.1.0 Update

The latest update for Telegram is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels right now. The update will pop up in the notification panels of all Telegram users with the 6.1.0 version number.

Alternatively, eager Telegram fans can always choose to manually download and install the update on their smartphones by getting it in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

The new update introduces a bunch of new features that are improving the overall user experience of the chatting app, but that’s not all.

The update also introduces content that rewards 400,000 Euros for educational tests. Telegram users can access the contest by using the QuizBot.

Fully redesigned attachment menu with animated icons.

20,000+ stickers from professional artists are now available in the updated sticker panel.

Added explanations and timers for quiz questions.

€400,000 contest for educational tests. Use @QuizBot to create an educational quiz to participate.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the latest update for Telegram, let’s also take a look at the top features that it has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

FAST: Telegram is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device, and will be securely stored in the Telegram cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.

PRIVATE: We take your privacy seriously and will never give third parties access to your data.