Telegram X 0.22.5.1283 Beta Update – Add People to Contact List Without Phone Number

If you are a fan of Telegram X, then we have some amazing news to share you with. The developers who are in charge of the highly popular chatting app have published a brand-new update and it is available to download right now. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about Telegram X’s latest update and also take a look at what are the top features that the app offers. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Telegram X 0.22.5.1283 Beta Update

Right from the start, the first thing that we want to mention is that the new update sports the 0.22.5.1283 beta version number. Therefore, the only Telegram X fans who can download the update right now are those who are enrolled in the beta program. Fortunately, everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone is allowed to join the program.

Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This type of updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have the “Unknown Sources” option set as enabled.

What’s New?

Check out the list below to see all the “goodies” that the new update introduces.

Polls 2.0: Multiple Answer, Visible Votes, Quizzes Channel Discussions Chats Archive Precise control over who sees your phone number Add people to contact list without phone number Edit messages and send new ones on the fly Seamless web login

Top Features

Let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app offers, as listed on the official Google Play Store description.

Pure instant messaging — simple, fast, secure, and synced across all your devices. Over 200 million active users in four years.

FAST: Telegram X is the fastest messaging app on the market, connecting people via a unique, distributed network of data centers around the globe.

SYNCED: You can access your messages from all your devices at once. Start typing on your phone and finish the message from your tablet or laptop. Never lose your data again.

UNLIMITED: You can send media and files, without any limits on their type and size. Your entire chat history will require no disk space on your device and will be securely stored in the Telegram X cloud for as long as you need it.

SECURE: We made it our mission to provide the best security combined with ease of use. Everything on Telegram X, including chats, groups, media, etc. is encrypted using a combination of 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption, and Diffie–Hellman secure key exchange.

POWERFUL: You can create group chats for up to 200,000 members, share large videos, documents of any type (.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, etc.), and even set up bots for specific tasks. It’s the perfect tool for hosting online communities and coordinating teamwork.

RELIABLE: Built to deliver your messages in the minimum bytes possible, Telegram X is the most reliable messaging system ever made. It works even on the weakest mobile connections.

FUN: Telegram X has powerful photo and video editing tools and an open sticker/GIF platform to cater to all your expressive needs.

SIMPLE: While providing an unprecedented array of features, we are taking great care to keep the interface clean. With its minimalist design, Telegram X is lean and easy to use.

100% FREE & NO ADS: Telegram X is free and will always be free. We are not going to sell ads or introduce subscription fees.