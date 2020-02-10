Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 5,250 mAh Battery Gets Spotted on GeekBench

Xiaomi started sending out invitations for its MWC panel a couple of days ago promising that a bunch of new devices will be revealed during the event that is scheduled to take place on February 23. Rumor has it that the smartphones that Xiaomi is planning to launch are none other than the highly anticipated Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. From the looks of it, the rumor is going to prove true. The reason why we are saying that is because the premium Mi 10 Pro was recently spotted on GeekBench.

GeekBench Leak

The first thing that we want to mention about the brand-new Mi 10 Pro leak is that all smartphones that get featured on GeekBench launch during the upcoming months. Therefore, we can be sure that Xiaomi’s new Mi 10 Pro will be the star of the MWC show. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out what are the results that Mi 10 Pro had on the GeekBench performance tests.

CPU Performance

The next-gen flagship managed to score a whopping 3,290 points in the multi-core test featured on GeekBench. Not just that, but the smartphone also passed the single-core test with flying colors by scoring 904 points.

If you are wondering why Mi 10 Pro is so powerful, then you should know that according to multiple rumors, both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be fueled by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor. To make things even better, Mi 10 Pro will be paired with 16GB of RAM.

Since we are talking about Mi 10 Pro’s rumored specs and features, we need to mention that the smartphone is expected to ship with a 6.4-inch display that uses FullHD+ technology. The display features a refresh rate of 8GB. In addition, Mi 10 Pro is powered by a 5,250 mAh battery with a 66W charger.