Telegram X 0.22.8.1352 Beta Update Introduces Support for Animated Emoji

If you enjoy using Telegram to communicate with your friends and family members, then you need to give Telegram X a try. This is an enhanced version of the chatting app and its client is based on the fast TDLib software that provides slicker animations and access to experimental features. Therefore, Telegram X users are always the first ones to test the latest features and give feedback on what’s working right or not.

The reason why Telegram X is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 0.22.8.1352 beta version number. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

Telegram X 0.22.8.1352 Beta Update

As previously mentioned, the latest update available for Telegram X is rolling out via OTA channels. This means that all Telegram X users who want to access new features that the update introduces can access them just by keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Furthermore, the update has also been released in the form of APK by the developers. The APK format makes it possible for eager Telegram X users to manually download and install the update ahead of everyone else.

What’s New?

The new 0.22.8.1352 beta comes with lots of exciting features that are taking the overall performances of Telegram X to the next level. Check them out below: