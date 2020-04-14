The Sims Mobile 19.0.1.87107 Update Introduces the Hot Tub Dreams Event

Do you like playing games that allow you to express your creativity and have fun at the same time? If that is the case, then The Sims Mobile is the perfect game for you. The Sims is one of the world’s most popular game franchises and now, EA (Electronic Arts) is bringing it to smartphones. The game gives players the chance to customize the distinct appearances of Sims, build their homes and even shape their lives!

We have some great news to share about the Android version of The Sims Mobile. The folks who are in charge of the mobile game have published a new update that comes with fun features and important software tweaks. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about The Sims Mobile’s latest update.

The Sims Mobile 19.0.1.87107 Update

The first thing that we want to note about the brand-new The Sims Mobile update is that it is rolling out via EA’s official OTA (over the air) channels.

Therefore, the update is scheduled to pop up in the notification panels of all The Sims Mobile fans later today. In addition, the update sports the 19.0.1.87107 version number.

What’s New?

The new update introduces the following décor items: garden gazebo, picnic rug, and garden decor rewards that are available via the Sprint Sweetness Sweet Treat Showdown.

To make things even better, the update adds the Hot Tub Dreams event where players can unlock numerous rewards. However, we are advising all fans of the game to hurry up because the Hot Tub Dreams event is available only for seven days.

Software Tweaks

Last but not least, the new update for The Sims Mobile comes with a bundle of software tweaks. These tweaks are enhancing the overall stability of the mobile game and boosting its performances.