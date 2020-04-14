WhatsApp Messenger 2.20.125 Beta Update – Dark Mode and Improvements for Android

As everyone already knows, WhatsApp Messenger is the world’s most popular chatting app with almost two billion active users. This is super impressive and it also shows us that the features offered by the chatting app are amazing. What truly makes WhatsApp Messenger stand out from all other apps that provide similar chatting features is the constant stream of updates that it benefits from.

WhatsApp Messenger is updated on a weekly basis with new improvements and software tweaks. This is why enrolling in the beta program is always a good idea. In fact, the developers who are in charge of WhatsApp Messenger have just published a new beta update for Android-powered smartphones.

WhatsApp Messenger 2.20.125 Beta Update

If you enjoy using WhatsApp Messenger to communicate with your friends and family members, then you might want to consider joining the beta program. The reason why we are saying that is because new updates are constantly being made available for beta users. The latest one sports the 2.20.125 beta version number and it is now rolling out.

What’s New?

The biggest advantage of being enrolled in WhatsApp Messenger’s beta program is the fact that you will access to new and experimental features. One of those features is the much-anticipated Dark Mode that is now available only on Android.

Follow the next steps to activate the mode Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’. We also want to highlight that beta users who are running Android 10 will be able to automatically enable the Dark Mode from their system settings.

Bug Fixes

Since this is a beta update that we are talking about, then no one should be surprised to find out that it also comes with a bunch of bug fixes. Some issues still manage to appear from time to time but luckily, the developers quickly patch them with bug fixes.

Top Features

Now that we have presented all the “goodies” that WhatsApp Messenger’s latest update introduces, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top features that the app offers.

• NO FEES: WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to let you message and call friends and family, so you don’t have to pay for every message or call.* There are no subscription fees to use WhatsApp.

• MULTIMEDIA: Send and receive photos, videos, documents, and Voice Messages.

• FREE CALLS: Call your friends and family for free with WhatsApp Calling, even if they’re in another country.* WhatsApp calls use your phone’s Internet connection rather than your cellular plan’s voice minutes. (Note: Data charges may apply. Contact your provider for details. Also, you can’t access 911 and other emergency service numbers through WhatsApp).

• GROUP CHAT: Enjoy group chats with your contacts so you can easily stay in touch with your friends or family.

• WHATSAPP WEB: You can also send and receive WhatsApp messages right from your computer’s browser.

• NO INTERNATIONAL CHARGES: There’s no extra charge to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends around the world and avoid international SMS charges.*

• SAY NO TO USERNAMES AND PINS: Why bother having to remember yet another username or PIN? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS, and integrates seamlessly with your phone’s existing address book.

• ALWAYS LOGGED IN: With WhatsApp, you’re always logged in so you don’t miss messages. No more confusion about whether you’re logged in or logged out.

• QUICKLY CONNECT WITH YOUR CONTACTS: Your address book is used to quickly and easily connect you with your contacts who have WhatsApp so there’s no need to add hard-to-remember usernames.

• OFFLINE MESSAGES: Even if you miss your notifications or turn off your phone, WhatsApp will save your recent messages until the next time you use the app.