Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Build 22621.169 (KB5014958) Update

Microsoft has some good news for all the Windows 11 users out there. The Redmond-based tech behemoth released Windows 11 build 22621.169 (KB5014958) update, and Windows Insiders can already give it a try via Release Preview Channel, according to Neowin.

The new update is mostly about fixes, although there’s also some new stuff. For instance, users can now see Tabs in File Explorer, a feature that has been the main topic online lately when it comes to Windows 11. Some consider the new feature redundant, and you know what? We’re not here to contradict them, nor to confirm! There are also some new navigation functionalities coming along with KB5014958.

Here are some of the fixes:

Fixed a problem that was occurring when the password gets reset by Active Directory Lightweight Directory Service for userProxy objects. An error was appearing, such as “00000005: SvcErr: DSID-03380C23, problem 5003 (WILL_NOT_PERFORM), data 0”.

The InternetExplorerModeEnableSavePageAs Group Policy was enabled.

Fixed an issue causing the Take Photo button to vanish when the user opens the camera using a common file dialogue.

Fixed a problem that didn’t allow devices receive offers via Windows Update for an extension driver.

You can learn more about the new update for Windows 11 by reading the official announcement from Microsoft that was issued on the tech giant’s official blog. There are not many explanations provided in the article – just a concise list of the change log.

Just a few days ago, Microsoft brought another interesting Windows 11 update where it offered plenty of nice features for the users. They became able to see which programs are consuming too many resources of their computer, for instance.

Microsoft continues its efforts to try to convince people to take the step to Windows 11 from previous versions of the operating system. And it’s understandable, considering that Windows 10 had its undeniable flaws, although it’s a good OS overall.