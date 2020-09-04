Windows 10 KB4571744 Update Fixes Major Issues that Cause Unresponsiveness

While not all updates that Microsoft releases for Windows 10 are great at launch, some are a high-priority download. The latest KB4571744 release that started rolling out earlier this day is the perfect example of that. The new update is addressing older issues that cause Windows to become unresponsive when customers are checking for updates. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the full patch notes.

Windows 10 KB4571744 Update – Patch Notes

Updates an issue that might prevent ActiveX content from loading.

Updates an issue that might cause apps that use the custom text wrapping function to stop working in certain scenarios.

Updates an issue to reduce the likelihood of missing fonts.

Updates an issue that prevents users from reducing the size of a window in some cases.

Updates an issue that causes the touch keyboard to close when you touch any key.

Provides the ability for Dolby Atmos for Headphones and DTS Headphone: X to be used in 24-bit mode on devices that support 24-bit audio.

Updates an issue with a blurry sign in screen.

Updates an issue with Windows Update becoming unresponsive when checking for updates.

Updates an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working when you browse directories of raw images and other file types.

Improves the tablet experience for convertible or hybrid devices in docked scenarios.

Improves the user experience of the Windows Hello enrollment pages for face and fingerprint setup.

Updates an issue that prevents you from unlocking a device if you typed a space before the username when you first signed in to the device.

Updates an issue that causes applications to take a long time to open.

Addresses an issue that prevents apps from downloading an update or opening in certain scenarios.

Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Office applications to close unexpectedly when using a Korean IME.

Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.

Windows 10 2004 improvements and fixes: