TikTok 10.1.7 Update – Major Software Improvements to Stability

Darrel S. Rivers
Just when everyone thought that there is not going to be any other social media app to take the internet by storm, TikTok showed up. TikTok is a highly popular that is growing its base with millions of users every single day and there is a good reason for that. TikTok is a global video community powered by music and users love to create funny videos where they show off their creativity. Since the app is becoming so popular, almost every celebrity is now on TikTok and sharing videos regularly.

Nonetheless, the reason why we are talking about TikTok today is because the developers who are in charge of the app have published a new update. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 10.1.7 version number. Without any further ado, let’s check out everything there is to know about the new update.

TikTok 10.1.7 Update

First off, we want to advise all TikTok fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update is available to download via OTA channels and this means that the only requirement in order to access it is to keep your smartphone connected to the internet.

Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed. However, this is possible only by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit) and installing this type of update can prove tricky at times.

Bug Fixes

The question that all TikTok fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Some of you might be disappointed to find out that the update doesn’t come with any new features but on the bright side of things, the update focuses on improving TikTok’s overall performances. Therefore, the latest update for TikTok comes with a bunch of bug fixes that are tackling various issues.

