Waze 4.61.0.1 Beta Update – Save Time and Avoid Traffic

There are a handful of apps that are considered as a “must-have” on all smartphones and Waze is undoubtedly one of them. This app is a driver’s best friend and this is thanks to the fact that Waze provides users with the shortest, fastest and safest navigation routes.

You will never get lost in traffic when using Waze! If you are a fan of Waze and the app helps you travel the world, then we have some great news to share with you. The Android version of the app has just received a new update.

Waze 4.61.0.1 Beta Update

The first thing that we want to highlight about the new Waze update is that it is available only for beta users right now. The update sports the 4.61.0.1 beta version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels.

Luckily, the developers who are in charge of Waze are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program and access all the latest updates.

The only requirement for accessing the beta program, other than using an Android-powered smartphone, is to provide the developers with feedback in the case that something goes wrong. Providing feedback is a small price to pay in exchange for receiving access to brand-new updates ahead of everyone else.

Saving Time and Avoiding Traffic

After downloading and installing the new 4.61.0.1 beta update for Waze, fans of the app will be able to save more time than usual and find faster routes that help them avoid having to deal with traffic.

Not only that, but the update also introduces a bug fix that prevented some users from adding a photo when sending feedback to the developers. These software improvements make the new update for Waze a high-priority update.