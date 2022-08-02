TikTok 25.5.4 APK Likely Brings New Video Effects

We are keeping our eyes set on the latest TikTok updates, as ByteDance seems determined to improve the app even more. There are over 1 billion people using TikTok worldwide, which means that you just have to do your best to keep them satisfied if you’re in the shoes of a ByteDance employee.

Almost three weeks ago, we were speaking about the TikTok 25.3.3 APK update that became available. No change log was available at that time, but despite this aspect, plenty of users were happy about the update.

TikTok 25.5.4 APK is available for download

TikTok has received the 25.5.4 update in the form of an APK. You can grab it via APKMirror at no charge. In the “what’s new” area, we see only “Explore our latest video effects!”. Of course, this means that we should definitely expect some new effects for those TikTok videos to take charge.

There are two download variants available for the TikTok 25.5.4 update: a simple APK file and two APK bundles – one of 39 splits and the other of 20 splits. APKMirror recommends consulting the FAQ area of the website in order to decide which one of the download variants suits your needs the most.

However, there’s no use hoping to download and install the TikTok 25.5.4 update if you don’t have at least Android 5 running on your phone.

Assuming you want to learn more about TikTok, feel free to check out part of the app’s description via APKMirror:

“TikTok is THE destination for mobile videos. On TikTok, short-form videos are exciting, spontaneous, and genuine. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. From your morning coffee to your afternoon errands, TikTok has the videos that are guaranteed to make your day.”

TikTok has been downloaded over 3 billion times.