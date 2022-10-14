Top Instagram Editing Apps That You Can Use

Let’s face it: a lot of people use Instagram, but pretty few of them are familiar with the editing apps that can be used for photos and/or videos. You may want to appear younger, prettier, with fewer wrinkles, or simply better in a photo or clip. That’s where editing apps can come in handy, and you can find out the best ones from this article!

While social media is growing in popularity even nowadays, with Instagram leading the way, there’s no wonder why more and more people are interested in editing apps as well. Feel free to check out some of the best apps:

Photoshop Express

While everybody has heard about Photoshop, it’s time to learn a bit about what Photoshop Express is capable of. The resemblance in the name is not coincidental, however, as Express is equipped with some powerful features such as enhancing, retouching, and more that will remind you about the good ol’ Photoshop. However, Express also has some powerful tricks that the old Photoshop is not capable of, such as overlays and stickers.

Lensa

Lensa is pretty expensive after the trial period ends, as it will charge you $47 per year. But it may be worth using it! This app offers some usual tricks that editing software applications normally have, and also something more. For instance, you can edit the foreground and background of a photo separately.

Part of the app’s description via Google Play says:

“Lensa is a picture editor for selfies and photo retouching. The app has many filters for pictures to get a sweet selfie, remove any blur background or do any other necessary editing. With its simple features and photo-effects, you can make every photo perfect 365 days a year.”

Focos

Focos is able to simulate a photo quality that’s usually associated with DSLR cameras. There’s no wonder why the app appears under the name “Focos – DSLR Auto Blur Effect” in the Google Play Store. With over 100,000 downloads from the Android marketplace, installing the app seems to represent a good deal for those who want some extra magic for their Instagram photos.

PicCollage

PicCollage focuses on a grid and story maker, and you can use the app to create and celebrate with various designs. You can use designs meant for holidays, birthdays, and more.

However, some users are annoyed by the watermark that their photos will have, but you can easily avoid this problem by grabbing a paid version of the app.

PicCollage was downloaded over 50 million times from the Google Play Store.

Splice

Video editing apps might be less popular than those for editing photos, but that doesn’t mean that they’re automatically of less quality. Splice is one interesting tool that will adapt itself based on what experience you have when it comes to video editing, or at least the one you say you have. But hey, there’s no use lying just now! If you don’t have any prior experience, there’s no need to worry! Just select ‘None’ and keep using the app!

Splice can even handle 4K videos, and its tools can range from basic to advanced.

Capcut

Capcut also puts your creativity to work a lot while using it for your videos, not photos. This little tool is completely free to use, and it can do a lot of interesting stuff to your clips: splitting them, reordering them, adding effects, overlays, filters, and more.

You won’t even have to look for any Premium or trial version while using Capcut, which is a great relief. Just install and run for free!

Feel free to reveal your own selection of editing apps for Instagram in the comment section!