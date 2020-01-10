Tor Browser 68.4.1 Update for Android – Powerful Improvements and Many Bug Fixes

If you are looking for a mobile browser that can provide you with the highest level of user privacy, then you don’t need to search any further than Tor Browser. It’s been a couple of months since Tor Browser was released for Android and the developers of the app are constantly releasing new updates that are taking its performances to the next level. Nonetheless, today we are going to take a look at the latest update for the Android version of Tor Browser and check out all that it introduces.

Tor Browser 68.4.1 Update

We are advising all Tor Browser fans to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason behind this is that the new update is rolling out via over the air channels and staying connected to a Wi-Fi network is the best way to make sure that users are among the first ones to access the update. Furthermore, the update is changing Tor Browser’s build number to 68.4.1.

The Patch Notes

All Platforms

Update Firefox to 68.4.0esr

Bump NoScript to 11.0.11

Translations update

Update OpenPGP keyring

Bug 32606: Set up default bridge at Georgetown University

Bug 32659: Remove IPv6 address of default bridge

Bug 32547: Add new default bridge at UMN

Bug 31855: Remove End of Year Fundraising Campaign from about:tor

Windows + OS X + Linux

Bump Tor to 0.4.2.5

Update Tor Launcher to 0.2.20.5

Bug 32636: Clean up locales shipped with Tor Launcher

Android

Bug 32405: Crash immediately after bootstrap on Android

Bug 32676: Create a tarball with all Linux x86_64 language packs

Final Words

As we can clearly see in the patch notes, the latest update for Tor Browser comes with lots of improvements. This is why Tor Browser fans should make sure to download the update as soon as possible and access the new bug fixes.