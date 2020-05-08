Tor Browser 68.8.0 Update – Critical Security Improvements

Tor Browser is renowned in the Android community for providing users with the safest means of surfing the web. This app was originally developed for the US military and therefore, you can be sure that the security it offers is on another level in comparison with the likes of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. To top it all off, Tor Browser’s software performance is being improved on a weekly basis via software updates.

The latest update available for Tor Browser is changing the app’s version number to 68.8.0 and today we are going to present everything there is to know about it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Tor Browser 68.8.0 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it is rolling to all Tor Browser fans who are using Android-powered smartphones. Therefore, the only requirement to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to connect your smartphone to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Alternatively, eager Tor Browser fans who don’t want to wait for the update to pop up in their notifications panel can always manually download and install it. This is possible by downloading the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

The tricky part of installing APK updates is that they are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones. Not just that, but Tor Browser fans will also need to head over to their smartphone’s Settings panel and enable the “Unknown Sources” option.

The option needs to be enabled because installing APKs is basically sideloading updates. Additionally, there are various APK-providers that are both reliable and safe to download data from.

What’s New?

Considering the fact that Tor Browser stands out with its high-level security system, it should come as no surprise to find out that the new 68.8.0 update focuses on introducing critical security improvements.

Therefore, Tor Browser users will be safer than ever when surfing the web and downloading files from their favorite websites.

Furthermore, the update also comes with a handful of bug fixes that are patching various issues which sometimes caused the app to lag. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore. Tor Browser is going to run faster than ever and the animations will be smoother.

Highlight Features

Now that we have presented the security improvements that the new update introduces to Tor Browser, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the app offers as listed on the official Google Play Store.

BLOCK TRACKERS

Tor Browser isolates each website you visit so third-party trackers and ads can’t follow you. Any cookies automatically clear when you’re done browsing.

DEFEND AGAINST SURVEILLANCE

Tor Browser prevents someone from watching your connection from knowing what websites you visit. All anyone monitoring your browsing habits can see is that you’re using Tor.

RESIST FINGERPRINTING

Tor aims to make all users look the same, making it difficult for you to be fingerprinted based on your browser and device information.

MULTI-LAYERED ENCRYPTION

When you use Tor Browser for Android, your traffic is relayed and encrypted three times as it passes over the Tor network. The network is comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers known as Tor relays. Watch this animation to learn more about how it works:

BROWSE FREELY

With Tor Browser for Android, you are free to access sites your local internet service provider may have blocked.