Train Sim World 3: Everything Beginners Should Know

There are no missing pieces in Train Sim World 3 that would prevent it from being a stunningly realistic travel simulator. But only if you can figure out its confusing array of buttons, tracks, and locomotive kinds. Learning the ropes of these simulators can be intimidating to those who have never set foot on one, and many would-be captains back away from the controls before they’ve even touched the wheel.

You can develop a feel for the tracks in Train Sim World 3 before attempting any sort of long-distance voyage, thanks to the game’s plentiful tutorials and simple stepping stones. However, what else do you require prior to boarding?

Training Center

If you don’t know which train you’ll be on, it’s not worth the time to start railing throughout Europe the moment you start the game. What makes it go are the controls, the arrangement, and the knobs and gears. Accessing the Training Center via the Main Menu is the quickest method to learn the fundamentals of the trains and all the systems that make them tick.

The Training Center is your primer, where you’ll learn the fundamentals of the game and get a feel for the controls before you hit the open road. The comprehensive training program affords participants the rare opportunity to experience a wide range of locomotives, become acquainted with their instruments, and experiment in a wide range of settings.

Finally, you can spin through an online training video library to get a better feel for the place you’ll soon be visiting. Obviously, you need to review these areas of the Training Center before moving forward.

Choose a Route

Train Depot, Choose a Route, Quick Play, and Rail Journeys are the four main modes in Train Sim World 3. Once you’ve mastered the fundamentals, Choose a Route will be your mode of choice. However, before you get to that point, it’s best to jump into a Quick Play session to get a feel for the game’s controls and basic layout. If you choose this option, you can skip many of the introductory menus that can be confusing to first-time users.

If you’re hankering for an extended excursion, keep in mind that a standard voyage can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, depending on a variety of criteria such as your current skill level, the difficulty of the task at hand, and the nature of the terrain you’ll be traversing. Quick Play, on the other hand, is a condensed version of the full game that lets you get a taste of what to expect once you know the ropes.

Scenario planner

Train Sim World 3 offers a wide variety of scenarios, challenges, and routes to explore, but you can’t beat the freedom of creating your own. The game conveniently features a Scenario Planner mode that allows you to create your own paths and customize them with a variety of adornments. This way, you may spice up an otherwise routine journey, giving you yet another reason to come back for more.

Similar to the Livery Designer, users can upload their own creative situations to the Creators Club, where they can be viewed, played, and discussed by the community. You may also explore the situations that other people have made by downloading them, which can help you learn about the kinds of things you might have overlooked when making your own. As a result, you should spend some time with it, if only to get motivated.

Cold weather

It’s common knowledge that traveling by train poses significant risks if you don’t take the proper safety measures before leaving the station. Since cold weather can have a serious effect on your travels, possibly even causing you to get stuck, it’s best to avoid it, at least in the beginning of the game.

You’ll discover the hard way that ice is in the game whether you like it or not, and that it takes a lot of effort just to deal with it in a timely fashion, as you go through the Route Tasks. Make sure you spend enough time at the Training Center getting used to the controls before attempting the colder courses. It may seem like a lot of work, but any trip may be completed without using the train at all.

Check the tracks by walking around

You may get a sense of the journey and its goals by walking the tracks and soaking in the sights before boarding the train for real. You may get a full image of the course before you even put in any serious speed on one of the more challenging missions by studying the turns, the stops, and the tunnels.

In Train Sim World 3, you can complete a variety of Route Tasks, each of which has its own unique set of requirements, locomotives, and difficulties. With a thorough understanding of each path under your belt before taking on a Route Task, you’ll be able to zip through the maps and knock down more goals than ever before. Although it may not seem exciting at the time, creating a mental blueprint is something that will prove to be invaluable in the long run.

Locomotive tips

Considering that completing a Route Task can take up to 30 minutes, it may be well to consider repainting your locomotives in order to give you something to focus on as you travel across the barren landscape. This is possible in the Livery Designer, a sort of tailor-made suite wherein players can freely express their individuality through their artwork.

Several purposes are suited to the Livery Designer. Still, its primary function is to give previously colorless locomotives a new coat of paint. And fortunately, Train Sim World 3 makes extensive use of moddable features, such as skins, patterns, and individualized components, so you may have fun playing around with them. The Creators Club acts as a hub for both online and offline players, where they can share and download one other’s creations.