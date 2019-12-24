Turbo Browser 3.0.0.4.23.12201109 Update – Find Online Information Faster Than Ever!

We reported earlier today that Microsoft’s developers have just released a new update for the Edge Browser. Well, it looks like Microsoft is not the only company that wants to give its fans an early Christmas gift. The reason why we are saying that is because the developers who are in charge of Turbo Browser have just published a new update as well. The update is changing Turbo Browser’s version number to 3.0.0.4.23.12201109 and it is rolling out right now.

Turbo Browser 3.0.0.4.23.12201109 Update

If you enjoy using Turbo Browser to surf the web, then we have some great news to share with you. A new update which sports the 3.0.0.4.23.12201109 version number is available for download and since it is rolling out via over the air channels, then the only thing that Turbo Browser fans need to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Faster Performances and Bug Fixes

The new update for Turbo Browser doesn’t come with any exciting features. However, the update makes up for that by introducing a handful of under the hood software tweaks that are boosting the overall performances of the mobile browser.

To make things even better, the update also comes with a bunch of bug fixes that are tackling various issues which sometimes caused Turbo Browser to lag or even crash. Fortunately, this is not going to happen anymore.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the mobile browser’s latest update, let’s check out which are the top features that Turbo Browser has to offer as listed on the Google Play Store page.

Trending News

Turbo browser offers 24 hours of non-repeating news, you can easily keep up to date with the latest social news and hotspots in the fastest web browser app. Meanwhile, customizable URL navigation allows you to quickly link to your favorite sites.

Max Data-saving

With Turbo Browser’s compressed images, videos, and files, you can save up to 40% of your traffic data without reducing quality. And for its no image mode, it can also help you read articles better, without the influence of images and ads. Turbo Browser did do slightly better in data saving than other Android browsers.

Speedy Experience

As one of the fastest Android browsers, Turbo Browser not only loads webpages fast but also download multiple files (documents, PDFs, photos, videos, and games) in a super high speed. With our optimization technique and browser cleaner, navigate to a website is 30% faster than other browsers.

Identify Malware Website

When you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites, Turbo Browser can correctly detect malicious websites and displayed a warning hint so that you can avoid privacy leaks and computer viruses. This function is built-in Turbo Browser without relying on extensions.

Private Browsing

Turbo Browser includes a private browser, all your actions are anonymous and untraceable in our incognito mode. Whenever you exit the private internet browser, the history, cookies and even cache are completely gone.

Multiple Customizations

For ease of use, Turbo Browser offers multiple convenient customizations. You can open different browser tabs at one single window, toggle between them easily. If you close the webpage accidentally, just recover it from the history. Besides, you can customize full screen, font size, PC version, etc. according to your personal habits to build your unique browsing space.

Smart Searching

With the fastest web browser, there are a variety of search engines for you to choose from, you can quickly find any keyword you want through the “Page Search” feature of the smartest internet browser.

Real-time Weather

Check the local weather and temperature within 5 days from the homepage of the best internet browser at any time.

Varieties of Games

Turbo Browser gives you 500+ online games, you needn’t download them to play with friends. A great tool to kill time.