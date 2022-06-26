Two Iconic Grand Theft Auto Protagonists Might Make Their Return in GTA 6

The Grand Theft Auto series might not have been everyone’s cup of tea, as each person has their tastes when it comes to gaming. But if you pay attention to the dialogues, you realize that the series has some unforgettable protagonist characters.

Whether we’re talking about Trevor Phillips, Carl Johnson (aka CJ), Niko Bellic, Tommy Vercetti, or another, each and every one of them is amusing and interesting in its own way. Each of them has a strong personality and the amazing talent of getting into a lot of trouble without too much work.

Niko Bellic and Michael De Santa might be present in GTA 6

Comicbook.com speaks about a new leak coming from a notorious GTA 6 insider and leaker that claims the arrival of both Niko Bellic and Michael De Santa in the long-awaited GTA 6.

The leaker believes that the actions of Niko Bellic have somehow paved the way for plenty of possible plots in future GTA games involving the character himself. As quoted by the publication mentioned above, the leaker says:

Niko Bellic was never caught for his crimes. Stories of ‘The Serb’ are still told in Liberty City occasionally, plenty of news articles mention him, and there’s even a nostalgic documentary about him, The actions of GTA 4 cause gigantic power shifts in the criminal underworld and the weakening of almost every faction over the course of the game paves the way for the Von Crastenburg family to grow so quickly.

As for the possible addition of Michael De Santa in GTA 6, the leaker suggests that a good indication for such a move is represented by a recent collaboration that Ned Luke, the voice actor behind the character, might have had with Rockstar Games. The company itself has announced that it’s already working on the next Grand Theft Auto game, so everything seems to match.

Niko is the protagonist of GTA 4, which was arguably the darkest and most sinister game of the beloved series. He was a war veteran who came to Liberty City to have a better life. He was involved in the Yoguslavian War, which automatically means that his personality was far from being all sugar, spice, and everything nice. He won’t hesitate to kill, rob, or destroy for a high amount of money. Slowly but surely, Niko Bellic became one of the biggest mercenaries from the streets of Liberty City.

Michael De Santa is one of the three protagonists of GTA 5, along with Trevor Phillips and Franklin Clinton. Michael has been activating in the last 10 years with a fake name. He was hiding a very dirty secret, and he is capable of even more criminal work. Michael is a retired bank robber who will gladly join the crew for a lot of dirty work to survive in a city that’s teeming with corruption. Even so, he has a wife and two children, and all of the members of the family have some level of mental derange. Michael cannot seem to get along with any of them because of his personality and ego. His son Jimmy is a completely unadapted teenager who is incapable and unwilling to even get a job. Instead, he plays video games all day. Amanda, the wife of Michael, is cheating on him with the tennis coach. Tracey, the daughter of Michael, is a teenage girl who is already very promiscuous.

Therefore, if the information is correct and Niko Bellic and Michael De Santa are indeed coming to GTA 6, what their roles will be is anybody’s guess. We’re hoping to find out more very soon!