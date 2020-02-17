UC Browser 13.0.2.1289 Update – Improved Video Download Performance

UC Browser is one of the world’s most popular apps and there is a good reason for that. UC Browser provides a premium user experience and access to useful features that make it faster and more enjoyable to surf the web while mobile. However, the best thing about UC Browser is the fact that the developers who are in charge of it are continuously releasing software updates that introduce new features and improvements. In fact, a new update has just arrived.

UC Browser 13.0.2.1289 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser to surf the web, then we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update that sports the 13.0.2.1289 version number is now rolling out and it is available to download to all UC Browser fans who are keeping their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

According to the patch notes, the new update for UC Browser introduces the option to show notes and the download button after a download fails. Not jut that, but the update also introduces Bookmark and History entries to the Menu Bar.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about the new update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that UC Browser offers as listed on the official Google Play Store page.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends : We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with you friends on social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience : The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket match live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of celluar data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movie and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds the way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.