UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update Optimizes the Video Play Experience

Even though all Android-powered smartphones ship with Google Chrome pre-installed on their operating system, this doesn’t mean that Android fans are required to stick with Google Chrome. There are many other alternative mobile browsers that deliver faster performances than Google Chrome and UC Browser is the perfect example of that. UC Browser is a powerful mobile browser that is renowned for offering a plethora of features and it has just been updated.

UC Browser 13.0.8.1291 Update

Do you enjoy using UC Browser to surf the web from your smartphone? If that is the case, then you should be pleased to know that a new update is coming your way. The developers who are in charge of UC Browser have published a brand-new update that sports the 13.0.8.1291 version number and it is rolling out right now.

The update is going to pop up in the notification panels of all UC Browser fans who keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK.

Optimizing Video Play Experience

As previously noted, what makes UC Browser stand out is the fact that it is equipped with lots of useful features. The best example of that is the mobile browser’s video player that can be used to stream online videos. With that said, the latest update for UC Browser comes with a handful of bug fixes that are optimizing all video play error tips.

After installing the new update, UC Browser fans will soon notice that the video player runs much smoother than usual. Not only that, but the chances for the video player to randomly crash or buffer videos are slimmer than usual. This is why all UC Browser fans should make sure to download the new update as soon as possible.