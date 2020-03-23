Viber Messenger 12.6.0.5 Update Increases the Max Number of Participants in Group Calls

The entire world is advised to stay quarantined in their homes and this is why more and more people are relying on VoIP apps to communicate with their friends and family members. The developers who are in charge of Viber Messenger, which is one of the world’s most popular video calling apps, are aware of this problem and they have just released a new update that doubles the number of participants in video calls. Without any further ado, let’s check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Viber Messenger 12.6.0.5 Update

If you like using Viber Messenger to keep in touch with your friends, then we have some great news to share with you. As previously noted, a brand-new update is rolling out for all Viber Messenger fans and it changes the app’s version number to 12.6.0.5. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it can also be manually downloaded in the form of APK.

What’s New?

The new update for Viber Messenger is categorized as a high-priority release and this is thanks to the fact that the update doubles the max number of participants in group calls. Therefore, up to 20 people can get in a call while using Viber Messenger from now on.

Another important feature that is being introduced alongside the new update is the video trimmer. As the feature’s name implies, it enables Viber Messenger fans to shorten their videos so that they are always the right length.

Highlight Features

Now that we have covered the latest update for Viber Messenger, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the chatting app has to offer.

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free! Live chat is a great opportunity to stay connected.

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file. Viber is a great alternative for the fans of SMS texting!

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family, and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members. Talk and text together!

Chat and Call with 100% Privacy

Thanks to end-to-end encryption, any type of information you share on Viber will always remain between yourself and the person you’re talking to. Any message you send makes its way from your device to the recipients in the form of an encrypted code that only their device can translate to plain text using an encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on user devices and nowhere else. So, no one — not even Viber — can read your messages.

Self-Destruct Your Secret Chats

Start a Secret Chat which will let you set a self-destruct timer for every message in your conversation so that after your message is read, it’s automatically deleted from your recipient’s phone. Viber is safe! We support encrypted messaging to make sure your data is private.

Express Yourself with GIFs and Viber Stickers

Words can only say so much! Express your every emotion with endless GIFs and over 35,000 stickers from the Viber Sticker Market. Chatting is more fun than you think!

Start a Viber Community with Unlimited Members

No matter what you’re interested in, you can now start your own Viber Community! Interact with an unlimited number of people, about a shared topic or passion. Enjoy more admin controls than ever before as well as new conversation features in a unique chat space where you get to call all the shots.

Enrich Your Conversation with Chat Extensions

Spice up your conversations with a variety of useful Chat Extensions including easy access to your favorite links, special Viber stickers, GIFs and videos, Yelp, YouTube, Booking, Spotify and more.