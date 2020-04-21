UC Browser 13.1.2.1293 Update – Improved Videoplay Error Tips

Since UC Browser has more than 100 million active users, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the browser is updated on a regular basis with improvements. Millions of people are relying on UC Browser to perform at peak-level performances and this is why every new update that the browser receives introduce bug fixes and software tweaks.

With that being said, a brand-new update that changes UC Browser’s version number to 13.1.2.1293 is now available to download. The update has been released via OTA (over the air) channels and it is scheduled to pop up in the notifications panel of all UC Browser fans during the upcoming hours. Now, let’s see what are the improvements that it brings.

UC Browser 13.1.2.1293 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser to watch online videos, then we have some great news to share with you. The new update for UC Browser aims to improve the overall videoplay experience and it does that by introducing a bundle of bug fixes. According to the patch notes, the bug fixes are optimizing the videoplay error tips.

We also want to highlight that the new update introduces a handful of software tweaks that are taking UC Browser’s performances to the next level. Therefore, the browser is going to run faster than ever and its start-up time will be smoother.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about UC Browser’s latest update, let’s go ahead and check out what are the highlight features that the browser has to offer as listed on the official Google Play Store Page.

★ Variety of Stickers & Share with Friends : We added a new page channel of video status and stickers for you. There are massive stickers and popular stickers that you can share with you friends on social network.

★ Upgraded Web Browsing Experience : The most recent version uses our unique self-developed U4 engine that performs 20% improvement in web connection, standard support, video watching experience, personal information security, stability, and storage management in comparison with our last version.

★ Small Window Mode: Our small window mode enables the video window to be moved apart from the webpage, and hanged on screen top, while you expect to chat with friends, shop online or participate in other activities without video watch interruption.

★Fast Downloads: Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. If any disconnection or interruption occurs, UC Browser can continue downloading from breakpoint. By accelerating downloading process, it saves you time for downloadable files.

★Cricket Card Feature: UC Browser adds special Cricket feature for Cricket fans. Most updated Cricket match live, scores and related information can easily be searched.

★Data Saving: UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of celluar data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★Ad Block: Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browse experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices, no more pop-up banner ads.

★Videos for all tastes: UC Browser allows you to watch movie and TV series. The menu categorizes videos in different tastes: humor, clips, girls, anime, trailers, or even war films.

★Facebook Mode: This unique feature speeds up Facebook regardless of your network condition. UC Browser always finds the way to increase your network speed.

★Night Mode: Switch to night mode on UC Browser to read more comfortably at night.