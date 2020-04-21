Xender 5.4.0 Prime Update Introduces Support for Social Media and Chatting Apps

Xender is a popular app in the Android community and this is all thanks to the fact that the app excels at transferring all types of data. Not just that, but Xender is also super-fast being able to transfer files at speeds that reach up to 20Mb/s. This is 200 faster than the standard speed that Bluetooth offers.

Nonetheless, the reason why Xender is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update.

Xender 5.4.0 Prime Update

The developers who are in charge of Xender have announced earlier today that they are releasing a brand-new update that sports the 5.4.0 Prime version number.

The update is available to download via the app’s official OTA (over the air) channels and it is first arriving to Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Xender makes it possible for users to share data with social media and chatting apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. To make things even better, the update also optimizes Xender’s software so that it offers more reliable performances.

Key Xender Features

☆ Transfer files with flash speed

Imagine sending your party video to friends in Seconds! The highest speed can reach 40Mb/s.

☆ Send Large Files without limitation (Original Size)

Sharing photos, music, videos, apps, documents and any other file types of Unlimited file Size.

☆ Free Network and Data Connection

No cables, no internet, no data usage! You can transfer files to friends anywhere and anytime.

☆ Share all kinds of files without restrictions

Transfer anything you want, from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps.

☆ NEW Feature: toMP3 –Convert Video to Audio

2 Steps to change a video file into audio: change MV to song; change education videos to lectures; change voice record to ringtone; Listen to music without wasting battery on screen displaying…

☆ Free Download Whatsapp /FaceBook / Instagram Videos

Whatsapp status saver, Insta saver, Facebook downloader…: Download and share videos and status in ONE App.

☆ Smart phone replication

Smart switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

☆ File manager

Enables to view, move or delete files you received and even to make a backup copy whenever you need to clean the phone storage.