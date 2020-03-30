UC Browser Turbo 1.9.6.900 Update – New Night Mode and Adblock Optimization

UC Browser Turbo stands out from all other mobile browsers thanks to the fact that it offers users access to features such as downloading online videos, free cloud acceleration services, private browsing and much more. However, the best thing about UC Browser Turbo is the fact that it is constantly being updated with improvements.

The developers who are in charge of UC Browser Turbo are always looking for new ways to improve the overall performances and they are doing this by releasing software updates on a weekly basis. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a brand-new update on which sports the 1.9.6.900 version number has been released.

UC Browser Turbo 1.9.6.900 Update

If you enjoy using UC Browser Turbo, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new update which sports the 1.9.6.900 version number is now available to download via OTA (over the air) channels.

What’s New?

The question that all UC Browser Turbo fans must be asking right now is if the update is a high-priority release? The answer is yes! The update comes with a bunch of “under the hood” software improvements that are taking the mobile browser’s performances to the next level. Check them out below:

New night mode, similar to dark mode, fixes bugs and improves the experience.

Reopen tabs on startup option is on by default and fixes bugs that the option doesn’t take effect sometimes.

Adblock effects optimization.

Download optimization, reduce download errors.

Traditional Chinese is supported.

As we can clearly see in the patch notes listed above, the new update for UC Browser Turbo comes with lots of improvements. Therefore, all UC Browser Turbo fans should download the update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Now that we have presented the latest update for UC Browser Turbo, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that the mobile browser offers.

Minimalist Design

No news flow, no push message, simple but smart design brings you a clean and convenient browsing experience.

Fast Video Download

Our servers speed up and stabilize downloads. By setting high download threads, your download speed may enhance a lot.

Free Cloud Acceleration

Free cloud acceleration helps you visit websites and watch videos around the world anytime anywhere.

Private Space

Users enable to hide downloaded online videos or files and encrypt with password, creating a privately-owned space.

Data Saving

UC Browser Turbo helps you use less mobile data to control your data budget. Whether you’re downloading or browsing, UC Turbo always saves 90% data.

Useful Tools Kit

With a series of tools like status downloader, network speed test, image search, you just need to open UC Turbo to own them.

Switch Tab on Toolbar

It is a special feature that can save you time and give you smooth browsing. Just move your finger on the toolbar, tabs can be switched quickly. Open and Delete options are added now!

Secure Browsing

Incognito mode helps you to browse in private. Your browsing history will not be recorded in this mode.

Ad Block

Ad Block function blocks different forms of ads that affect your browsing experience. Also, you can mark them manually to block ads with the same style in the future.

Videos playing in the background

It supports one-tab to play videos in the background, even with incognito mode. You can listen to your videos when you do other things.

Personalized Wallpaper HD

Set your favorite photos on your phone as wallpapers and share them to the social platforms with one click.

Homepage Customizable

You can decide on your own homepage. Add your favorite sites to the homepage from Bookmarks (add sites to Bookmarks first), or delete all built-in sites to have a blank homepage. You can also set your own picture as a unique wallpaper. It’s all up to you.

Watch Video Offline

Download your favorite videos in advance so that you can watch them anywhere or anytime as you wish, even in the situation without any network.

Support Multi-language

Multi-language customized for you. Choose the language that suits you to achieve barrier-free browsing.

Night Mode

Night mode is more eye-friendly and allows you to browse more comfortably at night.