UC Mini 12.12.3.1220 Update – Enhanced Web Surfing Speed and Bug Fixes

UC Browser is one of the most popular apps for Android and iOS powered devices. On the downside of things, the mobile browser doesn’t run too well on budget-oriented smartphones because it requires powerful hardware specs. Fortunately, here is where UC Mini comes in and provides everyone with the perfect alternative. UC Mini offers the same fast web surfing experiences as UC Browser does while weighing in at less than 10MB.

UC Mini is a lightweight browser and despite that, it still ships with lots of useful features that make it much easier for users to find all the information that they need. To top it all off, UC Mini benefits from full-fledged developer support and this means that the lightweight browser’s performances are being improved on a weekly basis via new updates.

UC Mini 12.12.3.1220 Update

We have some great news to share with UC Mini fans today! The developers who are in charge of the lightweight browser have just published a new update that sports the 12.12.3.1220 version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Alternatively, the update can also be manually downloaded in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

The new version of UC Mini comes with a bunch of under the hood improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. Therefore, we are advising everyone to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can download the new update as soon as possible.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the premium performances that UC Mini offers, let’s go ahead and check out which are the top features that the lightweight browser has to offer.

★ Facebook Video Downloader – Easily download FB videos. You can watch it anytime.

★ Fast Browsing – Faster browsing mode for time and data usage saving.

★ Quick Search – Smart search results listed on the search bar

★ Incognito Browsing – Incognito browsing protects your privacy.

★ Night Mode – Switch to night mode to read more comfortably at night.

★ Data Saving – UC Browser compresses data, speeds up navigation and helps you save a lot of cellular data traffic. The more you browse, the more data you can save with UC Browser.

★ Ad Blocker – Ad block functionality blocks different forms of ads that affect your browsing experience. It helps you visit webpages Ad-Free on your android devices.

★ More to Discover -My Videos, QR Code, Save Page, Text-Only, Full Screen, Bookmarks Import/Export, Check Network, etc.