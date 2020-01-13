Viber 12.2.0.7 Update Overhauls Stickers and Software Performances

What better way to start off the day other than to receive a major update for your favorite app? With that said, we have some great news to share with Viber fans. The developers who are in charge of the app have released a new “Happy New Year” update that introduces lots of useful features to the chatting app. Therefore, today we are going to check out all the ”goodies” that the new update introduces and also present what are the ways to access the new update.

Viber 12.2.0.7 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update for Viber sports the 12.2.0.7 version number and that it is rolling out via over the air channels. This means that the only thing that Viber fans are required to do in order to access the new update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. The update will automatically pop up in the notifications panel.

On the other hand, eager Viber fans who don’t like waiting for updates to arrive via over the air channels can always manually download them. This can be done by manually downloading and installing the latest 12.2.0.7 update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

The question that all Viber fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, the update comes with lots of small, but important changes. Not only that, but Viber‘s developers have also introduced a bunch of bug fixes. Check out the list below to see all the “goodies” that the new update brings.