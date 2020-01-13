YouTube Go 3.02.50 Update – Online Videos are Now Loading Faster!

YouTube is one of the world’s best apps and there is no doubt about that. After all, YouTube is used by more than one billion people every single day and this speaks volumes about the exciting content and performances that the app has to offer. You can find anything you want on YouTube starting with DIY (do-it-yourself) guides and ending with interesting vlogs. It’s impossible to get bored as long as you have access to YouTube.

On the downside of things, the video streaming platform doesn’t work without a proper internet connection. Free Wi-Fi is nearly impossible to find and mobile data is super expensive. Fortunately, here is where YouTube Go comes in and saves the day. This is an improved version of YouTube and what makes it special is the fact that it runs on limited data on slow connections.

YouTube Go 3.02.50 Update

If you love using YouTube Go in order to stream online videos, then we have some amazing news to share with you. The developers who are in charge of YouTube Go have just published a new update and it is rolling out via over the air channels. The update sports the 3.02.50 version number and today we are going to check out all the improvements that it makes.

Enhanced Software Performances

The way that YouTube Go is able to load online videos even on limited data or slow connections is thanks to its fast software. The app’s algorithms speeds up the video loading speed so that users don’t have to wait for their favorite content to buffer.

With that said, it should come as no surprise that the latest 3.02.50 update for YouTube Go introduces a handful of “under the hood” software tweaks that are improving the app’s overall speed.