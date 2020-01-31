Viber 12.3.0.3 Update – You Can Now Mute Chats!

Viber is one of the best chatting apps available for smartphones and this is all thanks to the premium features that it offers free of charge. Not only that, but the app’s developers are always looking for new ways to improve the user experience that Viber offers by introducing software tweaks and new features.

In fact, a brand-new update has just been released that introduces a way to mute annoying chats. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the new update.

Viber 12.3.0.3 Update

First off, we want to note that the new update is being released via over the air channels. Therefore, all Viber fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected throughout the day and to pay attention to their notification panels. Moreover, the update is changing Viber’s version number to 12.3.0.3 and all Viber fans are eligible to download it.

Mute Chats

As previously noted, the latest update for Viber introduces a new feature that makes it possible for users to mute chats. This feature will prove to be quite useful, especially for group chats that can bombard your smartphone with notifications. Now that we have presented the latest update for Viber, let’s also check out what are the top features that the app offers.

Top Features

Fully Synced Desktop and Tablet Apps

Viber is fully synced to your computer and laptop. You can see all your messages and calls, and chat with them directly from your desktop or Android tablet.

Make Free Audio and Video Calls

Make crystal-clear audio and instant video calls to friends and family for free!

Make Low-cost Calls to Landlines with Viber Out

Call landlines, non-Viber users or anyone who doesn’t have an internet service or a mobile phone with Viber Out’s low-cost international calling service.

Send Free Messages

Staying in touch has never been easier. Send a free text message, share a photo, a sticker or GIF, a video or any other file.

Open a Group Chat

Catch up with friends, family and coworkers by opening a group chat for up to 250 members.