Warcraft 3: Reforged – Blizzard Messed Up, Again

The last year wasn’t a great one for Blizzard. The company disappointed its fans when it announced Diablo: Immortal which is a mobile game instead of Diablo 4. Not only that, but Blizzard also banned a professional Hearthstone player for speaking out on the problems that are happening in Hong Kong.

However, Blizzard apologized during the latest Blizzcon event and promised fans that it will now make sure to put players first. Well, the disastrous launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged is proving that Blizzard is not keeping true to its word.

Warcraft 3: Reforged is a Major Flop

Blizzard announced that it is working on an enhanced edition of the iconic Warcraft 3 a couple of years ago. The company promised that the game will offer enhanced cutscenes, new features and many more other amazing features. Warcraft 3: Reforged launched a couple of days ago and players quickly found out that Blizzard’s promises were all false.

The Lowest Rating on Metacritic

As proof of how bad Warcraft 3: Reforged really is, the game now has the lowest user score rating on Metacritic. The reviews are horrific. “Worst remaster in the history of remasters,” said one user.

To make things even worse, Blizzard has disabled the old version of the game. We need to remind everyone that dedicated fans have been playing the old version of the game for more than a decade!

Blizzard disabled my old Warcraft 3 version and trying to force me to download additional 30gb(my game was only 2gb) , also I heard you no longer has option to play maps that had custom models like pokemon, naruto and dbz not to mention they removed custom campaigns and lan games. 0-10,” said one annoyed fan.