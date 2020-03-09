Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Royale Mode Gets Leaked

After months of rumors and speculations about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s upcoming Battle Royale mode, it has finally been leaked. The rumors started last month when the game received a major update that was quite big in size. The datafiles led many fans to believe that the developers have secretly introduced a Battle Royale mode. Luckily for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans, the mode has been leaked and we now know that it is called Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Warzone Mode

The YouTuber named Chaos somehow managed to get his hands on the Warzone mode ahead of everyone else. Without wasting any time, he posted a video that showed him playing the upcoming Battle Royal mode. This should come as no surprise, but the YouTuber had to take down the video as soon as possible because he was breaking an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

Leaked Features

On the bright side of things, the video was live long enough for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reddit community to note all of the most important features. With that said, we are going to list them below so that all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans know what to expect from Warzone.

” – The massive map contains old maps such as Terminal, Scrapyard, Overgrown, Broadcast and some new areas. Chaos said it feels like you’re never in a reskinned/copy-pasted area. There are snowy areas.

– Free to play, no MW required but there is crossplay and saved progression.

– A player count of 150 but may possibly increase, solo’s, duos and trios.

– Weapon looting is guns only. No attachments, unless from supply drops. Health regeneration looks automatic.

– Two game modes – Main Warzone mode and then Plunder which is a respawn mode (seems to be cash-based from the leaks)

– Features a Squad Leader jump-master thing, similar to Apex Legends (Squad leader and leadership can be passed). You can see the cash of your teammates.

– The map is visually stunning according to Chaos, and when jumping, there is 3D text on top of the locations. There seems like a fair bit of verticality, especially in Downtown areas.

-Equipping armor plate seems almost instant.

– HUD has red dots, unsure if this is past/historic gunfire.

– There is a tactical map that shows the circle timer, Gulag matches, etc.

– Vehicles include ATV, SUV, HELI, CARGO TRUCK and TAC ROVER.

– Locations – Dam, Miltary Base, Quarry, Airport, TV Station, Storage Town, Superstore, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, Downtown, Stadium, Lumber, Farmland, Prison (Gulag), Park, Port, Promenade East and West, Hills.

– Altitude meter seems like you drop rapidly. You can cancel parachuting. Flares included when doing so.

– You spawn with a pistol, I counted 4-5 hits to down someone. 50 XP for the downing, 500 XP for a kill.

– Two hitmakers to kill in a downed state.

– Armor is automatic after equipping plates, it seems like you can have up to 5. (Triangle to build).

– There are contracts with money, confirming the leaks e.g. collecting three crates.

– Ammo seems dumbed down, Assault rifle/LMG box x30.

– After killing a player, the loot just drops. There are no bags or going through the list of inventory like Blackout.

– Pinging returns, pinging locations, dangerous areas, enemy contact, etc.

– I noticed when guns are picked up, the relevant ammo is next to it. Doesn’t seem like you’re going to be looking around too much for ammo drops.

– Loadout drops (like care packages), blueprints with weapon staches/caches – with a rarity symbol, I saw 3 out of 5 circles, maybe a reference to how many attachments equipped.

– The safe zone is gas, Chaos says the game plays/feels fast.

– Unsure of the maximum ammo count but at one point Chaos has 20/210 clipped for the SCAR.

– Lethals such as claymores, mines, and grenades return.

– You can request buyback from the squad to redeploy, and of course, you can buy respawn tokens with the cash you earn.

– Ground war maps return (not much news).

– You get minimal ammo for the guns you pick up, just the one magazine.

– There are bounties, eliminating specific players – possibly MVP, rewarding cash. This is on a countdown.

– Gulag sequence is important. If you’re killed or captured(?) you’re a Prisoner of the warzone, and taken to the prison cells. This has its own animation.

– You watch others fight in the Gulag (extended version of the Gunfight map) in a 1v1 and there is a countdown until your turn.

– You can see this in realtime, so you can make callouts for your teammates, and even throw rocks at the enemy.

– Gulag 1v1 seems like randomized classes like Gunfight – example was Crossbow with Origin secondary, C4 and flash.

– Easter eggs all over the map, Chaos gives the example of TV’s showing Mile High Club mission.

– Vehicle controls seem smooth, unlike Blackout. Maybe the same as GW. Chaos recommends helicopters.

– Teammates can drop loot (duh).

– Revive team seems like five seconds, stim animation.

– Chaos says one of his concerns his killstreak spam, they can be bought and during the final circles, there was airstrike spam (there is a warning).”