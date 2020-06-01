Vivo X50 Pro with 48MP Sony IMX598 Camera Gets Leaked Ahead of Launch

If there is one thing that Vivo does better than its competition, then it has to be the fact that Vivo is constantly launching new smartphones that deliver outstanding performances and unique features. In fact, the Chinese based tech giant is now adding the finishing touches to its next-generation X50 series smartphones that are scheduled to launch in the upcoming future.

Even though Vivo doesn’t want to reveal everything there is to know about its next-generation smartphones until the launch date is just around the corner, we got lucky and the hardware specs of X50 Pro Plus have been leaked. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look under the “hood” of the flagship smartphone

Vivo X50 Pro

The first thing that we want to mention about the highly anticipated Vivo X50 Pro is that the smartphone is expected to launch on June 1 in China. The reason why we are saying that is because Vivo has already booked an event on that date. To make things even better, the smartphone is going to be accompanied by the more affordable Vivo X50.

Design

Nonetheless, Vivo X50 Pro will ship with a matte glass finish at the rear alongside a curved finish that will give the smartphone a premium feel. Vivo X50 Pro is listed as available in the following color options: Liquid Oxygen, Blue, and Black Mirror.

Display

Thanks to the leaks, we know that Vivo X50 Pro will ship with a Full HD+ AMOLED display that measures in at 6.5-inches. Furthermore, the display offers a pixel resolution of 2,376 x 1,090 and unmatched clarity. If this isn’t impressive enough, then you should know that the display features a refresh rate of 90Hz. This makes the upcoming smartphone perfect for mobile gaming.

Camera

Considering the fact that almost all of Vivo’s smartphone are camera-centric, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the next-gen Vivo X50 Pro which will hold the title of being a flagship device is equipped with a quad-camera setup.

The setup contains the following features: a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a periscopic 13MP lens with optical zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. We also want to highlight that Vivo X50 Pro will feature a 32Mp selfie camera on the front side.

The most impressive feature that the flagship device has to offer is the main camera. The reason behind this is that this is the first time Vivo uses one of Sony’s latest IMX598 sensors that feature a “micro-cloud” mechanism that helps users take pictures and record videos of the same quality that they would get by using a gimbal.

Sony’s sensor is taking image stabilization to the next level and the way that it is doing that is by implementing dual ball suspension, magnetic frame, and protective cover that is expected to be made from anti-glare glass.

Battery

The battery is one of the most important pieces of hardware for high-end smartphones because it helps them run for hours on end. Vivo knows this too well and this is why it has decided to equip the flagship device with a massive 4,315 mAh battery that features 33W fast-charging support. Therefore, you are not going to run out of battery too sun. On the downside of things, neither Vivo nor the leaks have yet to mention if Vivo X50 Pro will feature a Type-C port.

Processor and RAM

The last thing that we want to mention about Vivo X50 Pro is that the smartphone is expected to be fueled by a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor that will be paired with 8GB of RAM.