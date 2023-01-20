‘Way of the Hunter’ Gets a New DLC

Are you ready to become the ultimate big game hunter? Well, pack your bags and grab your rifle because you’ve just inherited a hunting lodge in the middle of some of the most beautiful and bountiful hunting grounds in the world!

In the “Way of the Hunter” video game, you’ll get to explore vast open-world environments, each brimming with different types of animals to hunt. You’ll have a premium selection of firearms at your disposal, from trusty shotguns to sleek rifles, and you’ll need to use all your skills and wits to track down your prey.

But, don’t feel like you have to go it alone! You can also bring your hunting buddies along for the ride in co-op mode, and show them who’s boss when it comes to bagging the biggest and baddest animals.

The Free UTV becomes available for Way of the Hunter

The Xbox Hub brings the news regarding the new DLC for Way of the Hunter. It’s apparently called the Universal Terrain Vehicle (UTV), and it makes the pace of the game faster than before.

The new DLC is here to help you zoom through the hunting grounds like a boss, leaving all those slow-moving animals in the dust.

Whether you’re in a rush to get to the next hunting spot or just want to take a leisurely tour of the stunning landscapes, the UTV is the perfect ride for you. With it, you can cover more ground in less time and see more of the world in the game.

If you’re willing to play ‘Way of the Hunter,’ there are plenty of ways to do it. You can use a PC that’s powerful enough and run a Windows operating system, for instance. At the same time, you can also opt for one of the usual consoles: PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/Series S.