Waze 4.59.0.4 Beta Update – Pins On the Map are Now Easier to See

Waze is one of the most useful apps that you can install on your smartphone. This app will make it so much easier for you to avoid the traffic that you will no longer be late to work. Not only that, but Waze is also equipped with lots of interactive features that provide users with the ability to alert other drivers when they see a roadblock, pothole or even speedometer. This makes Waze a “must-have” app on driving on unknown roads.

Since millions of people are relying on Waze to get the fastest and safest navigation routes, then no one should be surprised to find out that the app is updated constantly. The developers who are in charge of Waze are always looking for new ways to take the app’s performances to the next level and a new update has been released earlier this morning.

Waze 4.59.0.4 Beta Update

If you enjoy using Waze, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network or mobile data throughout the day. The reason behind this is that the new update is rolling out via over the air channels.

Moreover, the update sports the 4.59.0.4 beta version number. As we can tell from the version number, the update is currently available only to beta users.

On the bright side of things, Waze’s developers are allowing everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone to join the beta program. The only requirement is to provide the developers with feedback in case a bug or error pops up.

What’s New?

The question that all Waze fans must be asking right now is if joining the beta program to download the update is worth it? The answer is yes. The update introduces a handful of bug fixes that are patching issues that made the pins hard to see on the map.