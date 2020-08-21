WeChat 7.0.18 Update – Fixed Lag and Glitches When Sending GIFs

One of the best things about always carrying a smartphone in your pocket is that you can use chatting apps to communicate with your friends and family members for free. WeChat is the perfect example of that. However, we do need to mention that WeChat is more than a simple chatting app. The reason why we are saying that is because WeChat combines the benefits of a messaging app with social media features.

WeChat 7.0.18 Update

WeChat is making headlines on our website today because it has received a new update. The update is changing the app’s version number to 7.0.18 and it is available to download in two ways. The first and the simplest way to access the update is to get it via OTA (over the air) channels. The only requirement to download OTA releases is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to wait for the update to pop up in the notifications panel.

The alternative method is to get the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This is a special type of update that needs to be manually downloaded and installed. There are tens of reliable APK providers and finding the latest version of WeChat is simple. However, things get tricky because users also need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option in their smartphone’s Settings panel.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the latest 7.0.18 update for WeChat focuses on improving the overall performances and software stability. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and ‘under the hood’ software tweaks. Therefore, we are advising all WeChat fans to get the update as soon as possible. The bug fixes are dealing with issues such as random crashes, lag, and glitches when sending GIFs.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about WeChat’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the app offers.

– MORE WAYS TO CHAT: Message friends using text, photo, voice, video, location sharing, and more. Create group chats with up to 500 members.

– VOICE & VIDEO CALL: High-quality voice and video calls to anywhere in the world. Make group video calls with up to 9 people.

– REAL-TIME LOCATION: Not good at explaining directions? Share your real-time location with the press of a button.

– MOMENTS: Share your favorite moments. Post photos, videos, and more to your Moments stream.

– TIME CAPSULE (NEW!): Share glimpses of your day. Record short videos to post in your Time Capsule before they disappear in 24 hours.

– STICKER GALLERY: Browse thousands of fun, animated stickers to help express yourself in chats, including stickers with your favorite cartoon and movie characters.

– CUSTOM STICKERS: Make chatting more unique with custom stickers and the new Selfie Stickers feature.

– OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS: Tons of accounts to follow with original content and news for your reading pleasure.

– MINI PROGRAMS: Countless third-party services all within the WeChat app that don’t require additional installation, saving you precious phone storage and time.

– TOP STORIES: See the latest articles your friends are reading and discover all kinds of interesting content.

– GAMES: Have fun and compete with friends in a huge selection of WeChat Mini Games and Tencent Games (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT PAY: Enjoy the convenience of world-leading mobile payment features with WeChat Pay and Wallet (*only available in certain regions).

– WECHAT OUT: Make calls to mobile phones and landlines around the globe at super low rates (*only available in certain regions).

– LANGUAGE SUPPORT: Localized in 20 different languages and can translate friends’ messages and Moments posts.

– BETTER PRIVACY: Giving you the highest level of control over your privacy, WeChat is the only messaging app to be certified by TRUSTe.