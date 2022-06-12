What Gaming Laptop Can You Choose in 2022? Here Are Our Selections

The standards when it comes to what’s preferred in the gaming world never seem to stop growing, and that’s a good thing, regardless of how big the burden might be for some people. It keeps the competition growing as well.

Buying yourself a gaming laptop isn’t quite easy if your budget is usually low. Such laptops cost significantly more than the traditional ones. But saving some money for a few months to afford a gaming laptop would surely be a good move if you’re into gaming.

We’re happy to present you with a list of some of the best gaming laptops to choose from in 2022:

Acer Nitro 5

This beauty is capable of impressive hardware power, mainly for its 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor that teams up with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPU. The laptop also supports up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM.

Games nowadays are surely becoming larger and larger, which is why the Acer Nitro 5 laptop supports maximum storage of 2TB!

Lenovo Legion 7

Lenovo says that this is the most powerful gaming laptop in the world that features a 16” display. An 12 Gen Intel® Core™ processor is powering this laptop, which can only mean that you can already get an idea about the device’s power when it comes to gaming. Such processors can only team up with other high-end parts, such as the graphics card and the amount of RAM.

Behold the main specs, according to Lenovo itself:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Processor – 3.20 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz Max Boost, 8 Cores, 16 Threads, and 16 MB Cache

Graphics card : NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 of 6GB

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz – 2 x 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD.

Alienware m17 R4 (2021)

The graphics card on this beauty is humungous and almost out of this world. We’re talking about an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that features 16GB of VRAM. The display cannot possibly fall short since it features 17.3in, a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, and it packs Nvidia G-Sync 360Hz VA.

The processor that’s mounted on the Alienware m17 R4 (2021) is a 2.4GHz Intel Core i9-10980HK. There’s no need to complain about the RAM as well, considering that the laptop packs 32GB of 2,933MHz DDR4.

The manufacturer has understood very well that laptops with just 512GB of storage drive don’t exactly represent the best way to treat the gaming world. Therefore, this Alienware model also sports a 1TB Micron 2300 RAID SSD.

MSI GF63

If you’re aiming to purchase a gaming laptop while your budget isn’t too high, you should definitely give MSI GF63 some attention! This laptop won’t even give you too many headaches if you’re willing to carry it around in a suitcase or backpack. The gadget is small and thin, which are very important aspects of any laptop.

The thin MSI GF63 version features up to an 8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box, although MSI recommends installing Windows 11 Pro for business.

Both the display and graphics card of the MSI GF63 laptop isn’t falling short at all. While the display measures 15.6″, it’s Full HD (1920×1080), and it’s IPS-Level, the video card is a GeForce® GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5.

The RAM area is where things go wild since the maximum supported amount is 32GB at DDR4-2666 type.

These laptops were our recommendations, and surely you might have some entirely different ones as your favorites. That’s why we gladly invite you to tell us your own list in the comment section! The gaming world never seems to get old!