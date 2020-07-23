WhatsApp 2.20.196.7 Beta Update Adds Animated Stickers and QR Code Support

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular chatting app and there is a good reason for that. The app gives users access to all the features that they need to communicate with their friends and family members. That’s not all. WhatsApp is also updated on a regular basis with improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. Therefore, no one should be shocked to find out that a brand-new update is now rolling out.

WhatsApp 2.20.196.7 Beta Update

If you love using WhatsApp to keep in touch with your friends, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason behind this is that beta users are always the first ones to access all the latest updates and the features that they introduce. In fact, the latest 2.20.196.7 update for WhatsApp is exclusively rolling out to users who have joined the beta program.

If you don’t want to become a beta member, then you should be pleased to know that there is an alternative. The update can also be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we do need to mention that this type of update is available only to Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements that the new update introduces:

WhatsApp now supports animated stickers. You can find the first set of new animated packs in the sticker store.

Added support for QR codes so you can quickly add contacts and businesses without typing in a phone number. Tap the ‘QR’ icon in Settings to get started.

When you’re in a group video call, you can now press and hold to maximize a participant’s video.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the new beta update for WhatsApp introduces lots of goodies that are going to improve the overall user experience. Therefore, we are advising all WhatsApp fans to make sure to get the update as soon as possible.