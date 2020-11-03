State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse 1.9.50 Update – Check Out the New Events!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you like playing zombie games, then you are going to have a blast with State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse. This is one of the most popular games available on the Google Play Store and there is a good reason for that. State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse gives players the chance to explore the zombie fantasy and build settlements to form a safe haven for survivors. That’s not all, the game features a wide range of other cool gameplay features.

The reason why State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is making headlines on our website today is because the website has just received a new update. The update sports the 1.9.50 version number and it introduces a bundle of cool features, including a brand-new event. Let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about it.

State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse 1.9.50 Update

The new update for State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels and it changes the mobile game’s version number to 1.9.50. Therefore, we are highly advising all fans of the mobile game to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first to access the improvements that it brings.

What’s New?

Check out the full patch notes below:

Here comes the Scorpio Events

New Venture Intel

New Hero Gear System

Optimized Cross State Capital Clash

Optimized Alliance Territory

Optimized Hero Training Area

Optimized game speed

Final Words

As we can see in the patch notes featured above, the new update for State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is a major release that all fans of the mobile game should download as soon as possible. The upcoming Scorpio Events will give players new and fresh content to explore, but that’s not all. The new Venture Intel and Hero Gear System are some of the most highly anticipated features that the game will receive this year.