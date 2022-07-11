WordPress – Website Builder 20.2 APK is Available for Download

The famous website builder WordPress is once again going through some changes that will delight those who are using it. The 20.2 APK is up for grabs via APKMirror, and you should definitely download it if your device runs on at least Android 7.0 (Nougat, API 24).

The new APK was built on a universal architecture, and it requires 107MB of free space. Here’s what the new update brings new:

The bug responsible for removing special characters from reader topics in other languages was removed

Users now have the possibility to upload HEIF and HEIC images to their website using the media picker

Otherwise, the WordPress platform gives users the chance to create a lot of content. They can use the platform even from their mobile device to build websites and blogs.

WordPress describes its services as follows:

“WordPress.com gives you everything you need to start your website today.

Free hosting, your own domain, a world-class support team, and so much more.”

The same source adds:

“WordPress.com allows you to build a website that meets your unique needs. Start a blog, business site, portfolio, online store, or anything else you can imagine. With built-in optimization and responsive, mobile-ready themes, there’s no limit to who you can reach with your new website. Create a simple website for your family or sell products around the world—it’s up to you.”

Over 35% of the web is now powered by WordPress. The reason might be the huge versatility of the platform that allows it to be deployed pretty much everywhere across the web. Whether we’re talking about personal blogs or Sony Music, WordPress can be implemented anywhere.

Feel free to tell us if you’re satisfied with what the new WordPress 20.2 APK has to bring! Would you prefer some other improvements instead?