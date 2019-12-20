Xender 5.0.1 Prime Update – New “Casual Game Center” Feature with Free Games!

Xender is one of the most useful apps that people can install on their smartphones. The reason why we are saying this is because Xender is equipped with tens of features that have all been specially created to make file sharing easier. Not just that, but Xender is also a powerful app when it comes to media and entertainment. Users can find millions of videos and songs that can be streamed both online and offline. Nonetheless, Xender is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a major update that takes its performances to the next level.

Xender 5.0.1 Prime Update

The new update for Xender was released earlier this morning and it sports the 5.0.1 Prime version number. We are advising all Xender fans to download the update as soon as possible because it doesn’t only introduce a bunch of bug fixes, but it also comes with two important features that are making the app much better.

Also, worth noting is that the new update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK. However, the installation process is trickier than receiving OTA (over the air) updates.

Introducing Casual Game Center

The first feature that Xender fans will notice after installing the new update is called “Casual Game Genter”. As the feature’s name implies, Casual Game Center is providing Xender fans with access to lots of fun mobile games that they can play for free. The Casual Game Center is making sure that Xender fans will never get bored again.

To make things even better, the new update for Xender is also introducing more social media tools. The app is now compatible with Facebook and it ships with an INS downloader. These features may not be groundbreaking, but they are certainly nice to have around.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out everything there is to know about the new Xender update, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that file sharing app has to offer.

☆ Transfer files with flash speed

Imagine sending your party video to friends in seconds! The highest speed can reach 40Mb/s.

☆ Share all kinds of files without restrictions

Transfer anything you want, from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps.

☆ Free of network connection

No cables, no internet, no data usage! You can transfer files to friends anywhere and anytime.

☆ Send large files without limitation

Sharing photos, music, videos, apps, documents and any other file types of unlimited file size.

☆ Supports cross-platform transferring

Simplifies connections of phones & tablets & PC/Mac and supports you to share any files between Android, iOS and Windows operation systems.

☆ Smartphone replication

Smart switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.

☆ File manager

Enables to view, move or delete files you received and even to make a backup copy whenever you need to clean the phone storage.

☆ Check out connected friends’ mobile apps

Various applications from your friend’s phone will be introduced to your own phone when connected successfully and can be shared by one click.

☆ Friendly design

Satisfy the users’ further operating needs with functions related to transferred files like: opening, installing, uninstalling, deleting, viewing etc.

☆ Slide pictures to share

Smoothly share photos to your friends by sliding.

Supported languages

English, Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Thai, Turkish, Hindi, German, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Vietnamese