Amazon Steps Away From MWC Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

We reported last week that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, LG and ZTE will no longer attend the MWC event where they were scheduled to reveal their upcoming smartphones. Not just that, but Nintendo has also postponed the pre-orders for the Switch console and Joy-Con controllers that are manufactured in China. Well, it looks like another tech giant is affected by the virus outbreak and it will not attend MWC anymore. The company that we are talking about is none other than Amazon.

Amazon Steps Off From MWC

“Due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobil World Congress, scheduled for February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain,” stated an official Amazon spokesperson.

Even though tech fans might be disappointed to find out that Amazon is not going to showcase any of its upcoming gadgets at MWC, we have to give praise to the tech giant for putting it all aside for the safety of everyone who will attend the popular event.

The Event Organizer Speaks Out

GSMA is the company in charge of organizing the event and it has recently issued a new statement that talks about the Coronavirus issue. Check it out below.

“The GSMA knows that the Coronavirus has created a disruption, in particular for exhibitors and attendees from around the world, including the 5-6,000 (5-6%) who have historically attended from China. Our sympathy goes to all those affected. We are grateful for the preventative measures our Chinese exhibitors have put in place, notably ZTE and Huawei,” said GSMA.

Today, the GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020. While the GSMA confirms some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating the next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong.”